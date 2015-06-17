AIRSHOW-Airbus to convert A320/A321 jets to freighters with ST Aerospace

PARIS, June 17 Airbus announced an
agreement with Singapore-based ST Aerospace to convert aircraft
from its best selling A320 family of single-aisle jets to
freighters to boost the life of the planes.
"This really helps us in terms of selling new aircraft and
managing residual values," Airbus Chief Operating Officer Tom
Williams said at the Paris air show on Wednesday.
Airbus forecast demand for more than 600 aircraft over next
20 years to be converted in the small freighter range. The first
converted A321 will be delivered in 2018.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan)