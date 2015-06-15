AIRSHOW-GECAS to order 40-60 Airbus A320-family aircraft - sources

PARIS, June 15 Airbus is close to winning an order for 40-60 A320-family aircraft from General Electric's GECAS leasing unit, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Bloomberg News earlier reported that GE Capital Aviation Services was close to buying 60 A320neo planes.

The order would be worth up to $6.4 billion based on list prices. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)