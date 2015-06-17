AIRSHOW-Airbus says engine makers understand need for production increases

PARIS, June 17 Engine makers recognise that
further production rate increases on single-aisle planes are a
matter of "when", not "if," the chief operating officer of
Airbus said on Wednesday.
"I don't think any of the engine manufacturers doubt for one
minute what the market requires," Tom Williams said at the Paris
Airshow.
After years of big orders, the industry is now turning its
focus to dealing with record backlogs and delivering planes on
time.
The chief executive of GE Aviation, David Joyce, said
at the show earlier in the week that the company wanted to
secure a record increase in production of engines for Airbus and
Boeing single-aisle aircraft before deciding whether it
could guarantee going even higher.
Despite the slower stream of plane orders at this year's air
show, Airbus Chief Financial Officer Harald Wilhem said he was
feeling good about the commercial momentum, based on the backlog
and orders garnered at the show.
