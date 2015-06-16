AIRSHOW-Airbus starts development of new X6 heavy helicopter

(Adds more quotes from CEO)
PARIS, June 16 Airbus Helicopters will start a
two-year development phase for a new model aimed at improving
fuel-efficiency and comfort for civilian customers in markets
such as search and rescue and the energy sector, it said at the
Paris air show on Tuesday.
Reuters previously reported Airbus Helicopters planned to
launch development of the X6, a long-awaited follow-up to its
H225 Super Puma model, at the Paris show after the resolution of
a standoff between parent Airbus Group and the French
government over funding for the project.
Airbus Helicopters Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said the
X6 -- a so-called "heavy" helicopter -- would primarily target
the oil and gas industry as well as search and rescue services,
and would meet customer demands for more comfortable helicopters
that can go further.
"It will be smoother, more comfortable, lower levels of
noise ... And a much higher level of fuel efficiency," he said.
He also said the X6 would be the company's first civil
helicopter to feature Airbus's fly-by-wire technology, found in
Airbus jets and which uses computers to fly the aircraft within
safe limits.
Faury said he was "keeping an eye" on the potential sale of
Sikorsky. United Technologies Corp said on Monday it was
exiting the helicopter business and would decide by the end of
the third quarter whether to spin off or sell its $8 billion
Sikorsky Aircraft unit, the U.S. military's largest helicopter
maker.
Faury added Airbus Helicopters was getting some demands to
postpone deliveries to customers due to the tough oil and gas
market, but that there had been no cancellations so far.
He said the need for energy companies to reduce costs was
even driving them to look at newer, more efficient helicopters,
pointing to an order on Monday from lessor Milestone Aviation
for H175 helicopters.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by James Regan and Mark
Potter)