AIRSHOW-Airbus Group CFO declines Sikorsky comment, says helicopter unit busy

PARIS, June 17 Airbus Group's finance
director declined to elaborate on the company's stance towards
the possible sale of U.S. helicopter maker Sikorsky but noted
its own helicopter division was already focusing on various
projects.
Airbus Helicopters Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said at
the Paris air show on Tuesday he was "keeping an eye" on the
potential sale of Sikorsky by parent United Technologies
.
"Guillaume has said everything about it and I think (Airbus
Group Chief Executive) Tom (Enders) has said everything about
it," group finance head Harald Wilhelm told Reuters at the show
on Wednesday.
"Airbus is a key player in the market; we follow everything
that is happening around it and that is all we can say at this
stage."
Asked whether Airbus Group had the appetite for such a
transaction, Wilhelm said: "I think you can see quite powerfully
here at the show what Airbus Helicopters is doing in terms of
incremental product innovation, new products... I think that is
where the focus of where Guillaume is. But it is for him to
comment."
Analysts put Sikorsky's value at $7 billion to $10 billion.
Pressed on whether Airbus Group had the flexibility for an
acquisition of that scale, he said: "I commented where I see the
priority for Airbus Helicopters."
The head of Bell Helicopter, a unit of Textron Inc,
earlier declined to comment on the sale of Sikorsky.
Airbus Helicopters announced a development concept phase for
a new heavy helicopter, code-named X6, at Paris Airshow on
Tuesday and this week began flight tests of its H160 medium
helicopter to be delivered in 2018.
The H135/145 helicopter "has been enjoying a healthy market
situation and success", Wilhelm added.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)