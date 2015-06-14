RPT-AIRSHOW-Boeing eyes sale of remaining 5 C-17 transport planes before Q4

(Repeats to add AIRSHOW to headline)
PARIS, June 14 Boeing Co said on Sunday
it was in "deep discussions" with potential buyers for five
remaining C-17 cargo planes built before Boeing halted
production of the aircraft, and expected to sign purchase
agreements before the fourth quarter.
Chris Raymond, vice president of business development and
strategy for Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said the company
was discussing the sale of the aircraft with more than one
country, but declined to name them.
Jeff Kohler, head of business development for Boeing's
defense division, said he expected to "have those airplanes sold
before the fourth quarter."
