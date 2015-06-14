AIRSHOW-Boeing eyes sale of remaining five C-17 transport planes before Q4

(Adds more comments from Boeing executive)

By Andrea Shalal

PARIS, June 14 Boeing Co said on Sunday it was in "deep discussions" with potential buyers for five remaining C-17 cargo planes built before Boeing halted production of the aircraft, and expected to sign purchase agreements before the fourth quarter.

Chris Raymond, vice president of business development and strategy for Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said the company was discussing the sale of the aircraft with more than one country, but declined to name them.

Jeff Kohler, head of international sales and marketing for Boeing's defense division, cited strong demand for the jets and said he expected to "have those airplanes sold before the fourth quarter."

"I've got more interested customers than I have planes. Not every customer will be able to buy a C-17," Kohler told Reuters after a news briefing.

Both Kohler and Raymond spoke with reporters ahead of the June 15-21 Paris Airshow.

Raymond said Boeing had eight aircraft left to sell when it decided to shut the Long Beach, California, facility where the planes were built. One of the planes has already been sold to an unnamed customer, and two to Australia, leaving five aircraft.

He said he was optimistic that agreements for the remaining five aircraft would be signed in the next couple of months.

Sources familiar with the issue said Boeing was in talks with potential buyers in the Middle East and Asia. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)