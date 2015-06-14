AIRSHOW-Boeing eyes sale of remaining five C-17 transport planes before Q4

(Adds more comments from Boeing executive)
By Andrea Shalal
PARIS, June 14 Boeing Co said on Sunday
it was in "deep discussions" with potential buyers for five
remaining C-17 cargo planes built before Boeing halted
production of the aircraft, and expected to sign purchase
agreements before the fourth quarter.
Chris Raymond, vice president of business development and
strategy for Boeing Defense, Space & Security, said the company
was discussing the sale of the aircraft with more than one
country, but declined to name them.
Jeff Kohler, head of international sales and marketing for
Boeing's defense division, cited strong demand for the jets and
said he expected to "have those airplanes sold before the fourth
quarter."
"I've got more interested customers than I have planes. Not
every customer will be able to buy a C-17," Kohler told Reuters
after a news briefing.
Both Kohler and Raymond spoke with reporters ahead of the
June 15-21 Paris Airshow.
Raymond said Boeing had eight aircraft left to sell when it
decided to shut the Long Beach, California, facility where the
planes were built. One of the planes has already been sold to an
unnamed customer, and two to Australia, leaving five aircraft.
He said he was optimistic that agreements for the remaining
five aircraft would be signed in the next couple of months.
Sources familiar with the issue said Boeing was in talks
with potential buyers in the Middle East and Asia.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)