AIRSHOW-Boeing says Ethiopian Airlines orders more Dreamliners

PARIS, June 17 Boeing announced at the
Paris air show on Wednesday that Ethiopian Airlines was the
unidentified customer behind a previously announced order for
six 787-8 Dreamliners, worth $1.3 billion at list prices.
The carrier currently operates 13 787s, and the Dreamliners
are "part of Ethiopian's long-term strategy to increase capacity
and provide greater route flexibility to and from its hub in
Addis Ababa", Boeing said.
Ethiopian Airlines Chief Executive Tewolde GebreMariam
added that the carrier planned to "keep investing heavily in
technologically advanced and modern airplanes" as part of its
plans to modernise and expand its fleet.
Ethiopian Airlines is the first African operator of the 787
and currently has an all-Boeing passenger fleet, Boeing said.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)