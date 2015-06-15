AIRSHOW-Garuda commits to buying 30 Boeing 787, 30 737 MAX aircraft

BRIEF-Yahoo faces SEC probe over data breaches - CNBC, citing DJ
* Yahoo faces SEC probe over massive data breaches that focuses on whether company appropriately disclosed them to investors - CNBC, citing DJ
PARIS, June 15 Boeing Co said Indonesian flag carrier Garuda Indonesia committed to buying up to 30 787-9 Dreamliner planes and an additional 30 737 MAX 8 jets in a potential order worth $10.9 billion at list prices.
The companies signed a memorandum of understanding at the Paris air show on Monday.
Garuda's intent to purchase the planes builds on Garuda's $4.9 billion order for 50 737 MAX 8 jetliners signed last October, which it reconfirmed on Monday. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Regan)
LONDON, Jan 20 Last year it was the strength of demand that caught the copper market by surprise.
* United flights grounded nationwide amid computer system issue; international flights unaffected - CNBC