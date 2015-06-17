AIRSHOW-Volga-Dnepr commits to 20 more Boeing 747-8 freighters

PARIS, June 17 Russian cargo airline Volga-Dnepr
Group has signed a memorandum of understanding for 20 additional
747-8 freighters valued at $7.4 billion at list prices,
planemaker Boeing said at the Paris air show on
Wednesday.
Under the agreement, Volga-Dnepr will also provide its
Antonov-124-100 aircraft for the transportation of aviation
equipment for Boeing and its partners, Boeing said.
"For Volga-Dnepr Group, adding more 747-8 freighters will
allow development of the group's scheduled business,
AirBridgeCargo Airlines, and keep the airline's high growth
rates," Boeing said.
Volga-Dnepr Group, which took delivery of its first 747-8
freighter in 2012, will acquire the additional 20 planes through
a mix of direct purchases and leasing over the next seven years,
Boeing added.
(Reporting by James Regan; Editing by Mark Potter)