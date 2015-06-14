AIRSHOW-Bombardier says CSeries exceeding performance targets

(Adds certification and entry into service dates)
PARIS, June 14 Bombardier's new
CSeries narrow-body jet is outperforming expectations for fuel
efficiency and performance, the Canadian manufacturer said on
Sunday, as it tries to boost sales of the plane.
Bombardier said flight test results showed the plane was
exceeding initial targets for fuel burn, payload, range and
airfield performance. The jet can fly a maximum range of up to
3,300 nautical miles, 350 nautical miles further than originally
anticipated.
In terms of fuel burn, it is delivering a 20 percent
advantage compared with existing aircraft and offers a 10
percent benefit against new engine aircraft, Bombardier
Commercial President Fred Cromer told journalists at an event
ahead of the Paris Airshow, which begins on Monday.
The CSeries is Bombardier's largest jet with up to 160 seats
and represents its push to compete in the market for smaller
narrow-bodies dominated by Boeing and Airbus
with the 737 and the A320 respectively.
The smaller CS100 is due to be certified at the end of this
year, with entry into service in 2016.
"We are very excited. We are beating the initial brochure
for this aircraft," Cromer said. "It will make ... selling the
aircraft a bit easier."
The Montreal-based planemaker has not announced a single
firm CSeries order since September, and none of the tentative
orders announced around last year's Farnborough International
Airshow in Britain have been converted to firm orders.
Colin Bole, senior vice president of sales and asset
management, said the company expected some orders to be firmed
up but declined to comment on timing.
"We will finalise transactions when they are right. We let
them mature, we're not going to be pushed into finalising deals
at an air show when it's not in the interest of our customer or
shareholders," he said.
He also said Bombardier was seeing significant interest in
the jet from lessors and interest from all kinds of airlines.
"I'm very favourably impressed to see the interest coming
from all the key geographical regions of the world, and all
airlines types -- legacy, regional, and perhaps surprisingly to
some the low-cost carriers and charter carriers", he told
journalists.
Two test planes are at the Paris Airshow, including one in
the colours of launch operator Swiss, marking the
CSeries' debut at an air show.
Bombardier also on Sunday released its annual market
forecast, saying it expected 7,000 aircraft deliveries in the
100-150 seat segment from 2015 to 2034.
