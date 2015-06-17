AIRSHOW-Bombardier exec says could build larger CSeries aircraft

| PARIS, June 17
produce a third, larger version of its CSeries aircraft in the
future, an executive at the Canadian train and planemaker said
on Wednesday, potentially giving the high-stakes project a
lucrative boost.
Critical to the future of Bombardier's planemaking unit, the
CSeries made its air show debut in Paris this week.
Bombardier expects the smaller CS100 model to be certified
by the end of 2015 after years of delays and cost overruns. The
CS300 is due to follow next year, and a potential CS500 model is
now also on the cards.
"It's a possibility, yes," Rob Dewar, vice president of the
CSeries, told Reuters when asked about a CS500. "The platform
has the capability to be a larger aircraft."
Bombardier was focused on ensuring the current models enter
service for now, starting next year, however.
The 110-to-160 seat CSeries is Bombardier's first direct
competitor to the top-selling 737 and A320 single-aisle jets
built by Boeing and Airbus. A larger version
would open up a wider market to Bombardier.
The company is under pressure to drum up new sales for the
CSeries. So far it has 243 firm orders, with two-thirds for the
CS300, still short of its target of 300 orders by the time the
aircraft enters service.
The CSeries' wings performed better in tests than expected,
Dewar said, implying a larger CSeries model could be developed
without major new expense as a complete wing redesign would not
be required.
"That wing, if we ever did the 500, of course would be used
and modified to do that," he said.
Customers have already shown an interest in a larger CS500
version, Dewar said.
"We get demand for a larger aircraft, but we give them
exactly the same response, we're focused on the CS100 and 300,"
he said.
(Editing by James Regan)