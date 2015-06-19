AIRSHOW-Bombardier leaves Paris 'satisfied' but without CSeries orders

| TORONTO, June 19
TORONTO, June 19 Bombardier Inc got no
orders for its new passenger jet, the CSeries, at this week's
Paris airshow, another setback for a much-delayed program that
comes just as signs of a slowdown in the commercial jet market
start to grow.
Despite the lack of new orders, the Montreal-based
planemaker pronounced itself "absolutely satisfied" to have
showcased two test planes in Paris, and said the narrow-body,
medium-range CSeries is beating its fuel-burn and range targets,
important efficiency metrics in the industry.
In contrast to Paris, at last year's Farnborough
International Air Show, Bombardier was able to announce a firm
order for two CSeries jets and tentative deals to sell up to 66
more, even though an engine fire had grounded the CSeries test
program. Paris and Farnborough are key sales events that take
place in alternate years.
Even aside from the CSeries, Paris was not generous to
Bombardier this year as it announced only one new firm order
during the show, selling six Q400 turboprops to Canada's WestJet
Airlines Ltd.
Meanwhile, Brazilian rival Embraer SA announced
50 firm orders for regional jets, and regional planemaker ATR,
an Airbus and Finmeccanica joint venture, announced
46.
"The goal for the airshow was to showcase two brand new
CSeries aircraft," said Bombardier spokeswoman Marianella
Delabarrera. "The management team is absolutely satisfied."
Delabarrera said the company met with 98 percent of the
buyers it is targeting. "The orders, they will come," she said.
Bombardier's new management had tempered expectations ahead
of the show, but investors had said they expected at least a few
orders. Bombardier has not announced a new firm order for the
CSeries, plagued with years of cost overruns and delays, since
September.
To be sure, the new team running the $5.4 billion CSeries
program had little time to line up deals before Paris. While
Chief Executive Alain Bellemare took over in February, the new
commercial aircraft president, Fred Cromer, was appointed in
April, and his senior vice president for sales joined up in May.
Desjardins analyst Benoit Poirier said weak sales were
expected, but still a negative.
"We believe it is still disappointing given the significant
orders announced by ATR and Embraer, which represent missed
opportunities," he wrote in a note to clients. "Nevertheless, we
were strongly impressed by the quality of the new management
team."
The CSeries is Bombardier's biggest plane yet, and puts the
company in tough competition with Airbus and Boeing
, as well as Embraer and ATR, in a market in which
customers often prefer to buy new versions of jets they already
own to minimize maintenance and training costs.
Bombardier's timing may also be poor as many analysts say
the commercial jet market is slowing after weathering the
financial crisis on Asian demand.
Moderating demand would hit Bombardier just as it is
looking to ramp up CSeries sales now that the plane's
certification looks all but guaranteed.
Efficiency is meant to be the CSeries' edge, but years of
delays have given Airbus and Boeing time to develop the more
efficient A320neo and 737 MAX families, eroding that advantage.
"That size category has never been a volume market," said
Nick Cunningham, analyst at Agency Partners. "The issue is
whether there's enough volume to make an economic plane, and I
guess we're in the process of finding out."
(Additional reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Peter
Galloway)