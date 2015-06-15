版本:
AIRSHOW-Embraer wins 50 firm orders worth $2.6 bln

PARIS, June 15 Brazilian aircraft maker Embraer announced 50 firm orders for its narrow-body jets at the Paris air show on Monday worth a total of $2.6 billion.

The orders, which also included dozens of options for more jets, came from airline customers United Continental Holdings unit United Airlines, SkyWest and Colorful Guizhou, and aircraft leasing company Aircastle. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by James Regan)

