版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 15日 星期一 16:29 BJT

AIRSHOW-Embraer in talks to sell E-195 jets to LAN, GOL - sources

PARIS, June 15 Brazil's Embraer is in talks to sell around 20 E-195 passeger jets each to Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas and LAN Airlines, part of the LATAM Airlines Group, people familiar with the matter said.

Embraer declined comment.

The planemaker plans a news briefing at the Paris Airshow at 1115 GMT. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Mark Potter)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐