版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 6月 15日 星期一 21:31 BJT

Brazil's Embraer signs Mali deal for six Super Tucanos

June 15 Brazil's Embraer signed a deal on Monday to send six Super Tucano light attack aircraft to Mali at the Paris air show, according to a securities filing that did not disclose the value of the contract. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐