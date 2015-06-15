AIRSHOW-GE says needs to secure engine output increases before new hike

PARIS, June 15 GE Aviation wants to secure a record increase in production of engines for Airbus and Boeing single-aisle aircraft before deciding whether it can guarantee going even higher, Chief Executive David Joyce said on Monday.

Both planemakers have been exploring a further increase in production of their benchmark jets to some 60 aircraft a month, on top of existing plans to increase output to 50-52 a month.

Speaking at Paris Airshow, Joyce said he shared the views of his counterpart at France's Safran, GE's partner in engine venture CFM International, who said it would need until 2016-17 to decide whether to back further increases.

After a recent order boom, CFM faces a steep increase in production for its LEAP engine, rising from 40 engines in the first year, 600 in the second year and 1,200 in year three.

"We need to prove to ourselves that we can go from 40 to 600 to 1,200, and while we do that we will learn more about our capacity as well as our efficiency," Joyce said.

"There is no conflict with the airplane companies. Our job is to make sure that when they ask for a rate, and we say 'yes', that we deliver. And to do that we need a little bit more data."

GE Aviation expects to announce orders for at least $11 billion of engines this week, he said. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)