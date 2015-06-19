Harris aims to stay agile through continued high R&D investment

| PARIS, June 19
PARIS, June 19 U.S. defense contractor Harris
Corp says its high rate of investment in research and
development should help it remain agile and innovative following
its recent takeover of Exelis.
Chief Executive Bill Brown told Reuters at the Paris Airshow
that employees and customers were responding positively to the
acquisition, which was completed late last month.
He said Harris expected to continue to invest around 5.5
percent of revenue, which he said compared with around 2 percent
at other companies, to hold on to its reputation as a flexible
and innovative company. Exelis's investment rate had been closer
to the industry average, he said.
U.S. defense officials have urged U.S. defense companies to
invest more in research and development of new weapons, given a
decline in military spending.
"We've invested and we've been pushing in trying to preempt
where the market is going," Brown said. "That's getting rewarded
now."
The Army in April selected Harris and France's Thales
to build its Rifleman radio, the primary
communications tool for ground-based troops.
It was a key win for Harris, which had used its own funds to
apply commercial technology to military radios in a bid to
unseat incumbent General Dynamics Corp.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by David Holmes)