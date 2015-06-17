AIRSHOW-U.S. Marine general keeps "careful eye" on F-35 spare parts

| PARIS, June 16
aviation is "very confident" about the $391 billion Lockheed
Martin Corp F-35 fighter program ahead of a decision on
the jet's combat-readiness, but said he is keeping "a careful
eye" on the spare parts supply.
Lieutenant General Jon Davis, deputy commandant for
aviation, said on Tuesday the 10 jets in an initial squadron had
completed retrofits and were being repainted. Only a few items
had to be checked off before the Marine Corps kicks off in
mid-July a tough operational readiness review of the first F-35
squadron that could be sent into combat.
The Marines would be the first military service to declare
the new jets ready for combat use.
"I believe that we'll be OK, but I want to take a look if we
are short on spare parts," Davis said in an interview at the
Paris Airshow. "I know we're going to need more than we have. I
think there's risk there, and I wanted to lay out exactly what
that risk is."
He said Congress had curtailed funding for F-35 spare parts
in recent budgets, and he would likely need to request extra
funds to avoid potential issues with the readiness of the
aircraft if they had to be deployed overseas.
He said Lockheed was working with the Marines to ensure the
planes had sufficient spare parts on hand.
Davis said he would not approve declaration of an "initial
operational capability" unless the unit was ready.
The readiness review would cover 134 items, including
rigorous flight and simulator tests for pilots, random
maintenance tests, and landings on land-based pads near the air
base in Yuma, Arizona, he said.
If the first F-35 squadron passes its review next month,
officials could send it overseas to drop laser-guided bombs,
provide close-air support and carry out other missions.
Orlando Carvalho, who heads Lockheed's aeronautics division,
said in an interview that Marine Corps action would be a "huge
milestone" for the program that marked its transition to a real
operational military asset.
Carvalho said Lockheed had finished writing the 3B software
that would mark the end of the jet's development program, and
was starting to test and integrate the new code.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Richard Chang)