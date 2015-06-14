AIRSHOW-Pratt expects to resume testing of A320neo engine within week

PARIS, June 14 Paul Adams, president of engine
maker Pratt & Whitney, said his company had a fix for a small
component that has grounded Airbus's revamped A320neo
since last month, and expected to start ground certification
testing within a week.
Adams told Reuters the company had made a "very minor
modification" to the component, a clip inside the engine, and
was already assembling engines with the redesigned part.
He said the part in question had not been heat-tested
properly, allowing it to pop out, but would now be secured
differently to prevent any additional problems.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)