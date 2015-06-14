AIRSHOW-Pratt says very comfortable with work on F-35 fighter jet engine

PARIS, June 14 Engine maker Pratt & Whitney said on Sunday it was "very comfortable" with progress on the F135 engine it builds for the Lockheed Martin Corp F-35 fighter jet, and expected to drive costs down further in the next two batches of engines.

Mark Buongiorno, who heads Pratt's work on the F135 engine, said the company had submitted proposals for ninth and 10th low-rate production contracts, and hoped to reach agreement with the Pentagon before the end of the year. Pratt, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has already delivered 228 engines to the government, and the next two batches will add 160 aircraft.

"We think the F-35 is a very good place," Buongiorno told Reuters in an interview ahead of the June 15-21 Paris Airshow. "We're feeling very comfortable with where the program is coming out of development."

He said six F-35 B-model jets, which take off from shorter runways and can land like a helicopter, had aced testing on the USS Wasp last month without requiring any major engine repairs.

Buongiorno, and Bennett Croswell, head of military engines for Pratt, declined to give details about the extent of expected cost savings on the next two contracts, but said a 7.5 percent drop from sixth to eighth low-rate production contracts was a good indicator of the type of savings being achieved.

Buongiorno said the company was meeting targets it set in 2009 for lowering the cost the engines but had no immediate details on the specific anticipated savings.

He said Pratt recently completed full-life capability testing of one of the engines built as part of the sixth production batch, completing 5,200 cycles, or the equivalent of more than 1,200 F-35 missions or seven years of operation.

He said Pratt was working closely with its suppliers to ensure they were ready for the coming ramp in production, and to drive the cost of the engines further down. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)