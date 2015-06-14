AIRSHOW-Pratt & Whitney eyes 500-plus engine orders at Paris Airshow

PARIS, June 14 Engine maker Pratt & Whitney expects to win orders for more than 500 of its geared turbofan engines at the Paris Airshow, an executive said on Sunday.

Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp, has an order book for more than 6,400 of the engines and is planning to get to 7,000 by the end of June 15-21 show, Greg Gernhardt, president of commercial engines, told a news conference.

"We have a lot of work to do at the show, but we're quite excited," he said.

The geared turbofan engine powers Airbus's A320neo and the Bombardier CSeries, and competes with the LEAP engine from GE and Safran joint venture CFM. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter)