AIRSHOW-Sikorsky tells US ownership change won't affect CH-53K program

PARIS, June 17 Sikorsky Aircraft has assured the
U.S. Marine Corps that a change in its ownership will not derail
its work on the CH-53K, a new heavy-lift helicopter the company
is building for the Marines, the top Marine in charge of
aviation told Reuters.
United Technologies Corp this week announced it was
getting out of the helicopter business and would announce by the
end of the third quarter whether it would sell or spin off
Sikorsky.
Lieutenant General Jon Davis, deputy commandant for
aviation, said Sikorsky President Bob Leduc had promised to be
fully transparent about the United Technologies process, and
also assured him the transition would be seamless for the CH-53K
program.
Davis said Sikorsky also told him it expected the first
flight of the newest helicopter before the end of the year, and
possibly as early as late October or early November despite
having to change the design of the helicopter's gear box.
He said he felt very positive about the program after a
recent visit to the Sikorsky facility in West Palm Beach,
Florida, where it is building the new helicopters.
He said enlisted Marines working on the aircraft had told
him the aircraft's design made it far easier to maintain than
the current CH-53 E-model helicopter. "They feel they've got a
winner from a maintenance standpoint," he said.
Leduc told Reuters earlier this week that the company had
not modeled the loads in the gearbox correctly initially, but
was able to redesign the part fairly quickly. At the same, he
said, the company also switched to use more robust steel instead
of titanium for the helicopter's quill shafts.
He said qualification testing of the gearbox would begin in
August and should be done in late September or early October,
followed by 175 hours of testing in the ground test vehicle.
"We're making sure there's no other surprises in there,"
Leduc said, adding that he did not expect any adverse findings.
Leduc said the gearbox issue had affected the award fees
earned, but that had already been factored into its financials.
Davis said he planned to revamp the maintenance process for
the CH-53 E-model helicopter after a recent independent
readiness review showed that 59 of about 100 aircraft in the
fleet were not available for use, and that the readiness rate
about half that of similar aircraft used by other services.
He said the changes could be made relatively quickly, but he
might need to ask Congress for some additional funding.
Davis said it was imperative to boost the readiness of the
CH-53E, since the helicopters would be in service for a long
time. The new K-model helicopters are not slated to enter combat
use until 2019.
"It's a great airplane. We just have to maintain it
differently," he said.
