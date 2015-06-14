AIRSHOW-Lockheed says rocket launch venture urgently needs U.S. law waiver

(Adds quotes, details)
By Andrea Shalal
PARIS, June 14 Lockheed Martin Corp
issued a warning on Sunday over prospects for its rocket launch
joint venture with Boeing Co, saying it urgently needed
the United States to waive a law banning the use of Russian
engines to launch military and spy satellites.
Rick Ambrose, who heads Lockheed's space business, told
Reuters in an interview that concerns about the United Launch
Alliance (ULA) venture's prospects had prompted the partners to
approve funding for its new U.S.-powered Vulcan rocket only one
quarter at time.
He said it was "prudent" for the partners to proceed
cautiously, given uncertainty about both ULA's ability to use
its Russian-powered Atlas 5 rocket for military and intelligence
satellites, and growing competition in the commercial market.
The U.S. Air Force last month certified privately held Space
Exploration Technologies, or SpaceX, to compete for some of the
national security launches, plunging ULA into a competitive
market for the first time since its creation in 2006.
The company has said it needs a waiver to keep using its
Atlas 5 launch vehicle, which is powered by the Russian RD-180
engine, until the new U.S. rocket is ready for use. The company
also has a U.S. powered engine called Delta 4, but it is too
expensive to compete against SpaceX's cheaper Falcon 9 rocket.
"It's unclear whether there's sufficient market to maintain
two companies," Ambrose said in his frankest comments to date on
the difficult climate facing the launch venture.
He said the Atlas 5 rocket was only now starting to break
even after billions of dollars of investment by the U.S.
government and the companies. That highlighted the risks
involved in the space business, he said.
Ambrose said the U.S. Air Force was expected to ask top
Pentagon officials to waive a provision of a 2015 law that bans
use of any RD-180 engines purchased after Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea region in 2014. ULA argues that it should be
allowed to use engines included in an umbrella contract before
that had not been fully paid for.
He said more details about the terms and scope of any waiver
should emerge within a month. Those details would also help
Lockheed and Boeing decide whether to approve another large
purchase of Russian engines that ULA is considering.
"We need to make sure that we can close the business case,"
Ambrose said. "You don't know what's going to happen with U.S.
policy, as well as the market shifts."
Ambrose noted that Japan and China were getting into the
commercial space launch business, which could undermine ULA's
push to secure more commercial launches.
ULA and Air Force officials began pressing for a waiver
after Senator John McCain, the powerful head of the Senate Armed
Services Committee, and others rejected calls by Air Force
officials to modify the existing law.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)