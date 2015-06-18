REFILE-AIRSHOW-U.S. cyber hack unsettles, frustrates U.S. defense industry

(Refiles to add name of law firm)
By Andrea Shalal
PARIS, June 18 U.S. weapons industry executives
say they are disappointed and frustrated about a massive U.S.
cyber breach that exposed sensitive information about millions
of Americans, including many thousands who work on high-security
arms projects.
Details are still emerging about major cyber attacks on the
U.S. Office of Personnel Management that were first disclosed
earlier this month and U.S. officials have linked those breaches
to China. China denies any involvement.
But U.S. industry executives, many of whom hold security
clearances of their own and employ thousands of people whose
data has likely been stolen, say they have heard enough to know
that the incident could open up new vulnerabilities putting
their networks at risk.
Cyber experts say the security clearance data from OPM's
database includes the Social Security numbers of applicants and
their families and friends, data that could be used by hackers
to obtain passwords, create dossiers on key individuals, and
better target top-secret weapons programs.
U.S. weapons makers say their networks are heavily targeted
by attackers linked to China, Russia and other potential foes,
fending off hundreds of thousands of probes a day aimed at
snagging key information about new weapons, including fighter
jets, jet engines, bombers and satellite networks.
The U.S. Senate Armed Services Committee hopes to add $200
million to the Pentagon's fiscal 2016 budget for a cyber review
of weapons programs, after its chief weapons tester in January
reported that nearly every program was vulnerable to cyber
attack.
"It's very disappointing that this information was seemingly
as easy to get at as it was," Dave Wajsgras, who heads Raytheon
Co's Intelligence, Information and Services business,
told Reuters. He said it came after numerous breaches of both
private and government networks that should have raised alarms.
"There is a tsunami of threats that exist in the cyber
domain today. It's something that we all collectively need to
take much more seriously," he said, urging more spending and
focus on beefing up security in government and the private
sector.
Wajsgras declined comment when asked how the breach would
affect his company and U.S. national security, but said it had
clearly added risk.
Two sources familiar with the matter said the data stolen
from OPM was not encrypted, raising questions about the level of
security maintained by the agency, even after a well-documented
breach of the U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps servers last year.
One industry executive said classified weapons programs like
the new bomber to be built for the U.S. Air Force had their own
segregated servers, and most big companies had sophisticated,
multi-layered security systems to keep data safe.
But new challenges emerge every day, and every bit of
personal information can be valuable to dogged hackers, said
Brian Kaveney, who heads the Security Clearance practice at
Armstrong Teasdale.
News about the OPM hack emerged just before thousands of
U.S. business executives gathered near Paris for a biennial
trade show. Most are subject to strict security controls, which
require them to travel with scrubbed computers and a minimal
number of electronic devices.
"It's frustrating. We can't even travel with our computers
for the sake of security, but OPM just left the front door
open," said one industry executive, who asked not to be named.
Wajsgras said Raytheon already provides a variety of cyber
services to the U.S. military and other government agencies, and
was now offering to help improve OPM's security.
Boeing Co and Textron Inc sent out alerts to
their workforces after the OPM hack was disclosed, urging them
to be extra vigilant about phishing schemes and other threats.
Lockheed Martin Corp, the Pentagon's top supplier
and maker of the F-35 fighter jet, said it regularly carries
out random cyber testing to test its networks and employees. It
also works closely with suppliers and buyers around the world to
ensure the security of the Pentagon's most advanced warplane,
said F-35 program manager Lorraine Martin.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Diane Craft)