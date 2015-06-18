AIRSHOW-U.S. arms makers say sales process improving but still too slow

(Adds quote from Boeing executive)
By Andrea Shalal
PARIS, June 17 American weapons makers this week
welcomed a push by U.S. government agencies to better coordinate
on arms sales policies, but say most deals still take far too
long to process, frustrating potential customers.
Many U.S. arms makers have sought to offset declines in
American and European defense spending by boosting international
sales, but they regularly complain that slow government
approvals of deals frustrates some customers and drives them to
look at offers from non-U.S companies.
Puneet Talwar, assistant secretary of state for
political-military affairs, was among U.S. officials from
various agencies who met at the start of the Paris Airshow to
coordinate their meetings with U.S. contractors and foreign
buyers at the event.
The United States sent about 400 people to the biennial arms
and aerospace bazaar, including Air Force Secretary Deborah
James and NASA Administrator Charles Bolden.
"We are looking holistically at defense advocacy," Talwar
told Reuters in an interview. He said the State, Defense and
Commerce departments already worked closely on export control
reforms, but were now trying to do a better job coordinating
their contact with arms firms and potential customers.
Talwar is initiating quarterly dialogues with industry
players to get a better handle on such concerns and issues.
"These initiatives ... are about better communications and
breaking down stovepipes," he said. "That doesn't mean we're
going to change our standards, but we can remove hurdles that
are unnecessary and slow things down."
Boosting U.S. arms sales helps Washington cements its ties
with allies, supports the U.S. industrial base, helps lower the
overall cost of weapons, and makes it easier for the American
military to work together with other countries during a crisis,
U.S. officials say.
COMPETITION
Robert Leduc, president of Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of
United Technologies Corp, told Reuters the new approach
was already making a difference.
Sikorsky's recent agreement to build nine UH-60 Black Hawk
helicopters for Slovakia zipped through the system in just seven
months, a process that could have taken years in the past.
Talwar said Washington had also stepped up its advocacy
during Poland's recent missile defense competition, with more
senior leaders getting engaged in promoting a U.S. solution.
This approach also helped U.S. efforts to build a more
strategic defense relationship with India, he said.
Ellen Lord, chief executive officer of Textron Systems, a
unit of Textron Inc, said Talwar and other U.S.
officials were moving in the right direction.
But she said her company's experience showed that many arms
sales deals continued to flounder in the vast U.S. bureaucracy,
sometimes for years, while other countries took the lead, aided
by greater support from their senior leaders.
"We all need to go faster because it's a very competitive
world out there," Lord told Reuters at the Paris Airshow.
"We see competition from Europe, we see competition from
Israel, we see competition from China, from the Russians."
Chris Raymond, vice president of business development and
strategy for Boeing Co's defense division, credited U.S.
officials for being increasingly visible at air shows and trade
fairs in recent years.
"It doesn't always happen as fast as you'd like, but they're
absolutely focused on it, and it's been a huge and welcome
change for the industry," Raymond told Reuters.
Heidi Grant, deputy undersecretary of the Air Force,
international affairs, said the Pentagon's Defense Security
Cooperation Agency now hosted meeting spaces at air shows,
allowing a broader showcase of U.S. arms than in years past,
with Marine Corps and Navy equipment also included rather than
just Air Force weapons.
Adoption of a coordinated U.S. policy on drone exports
earlier this year had helped speed up discussions in that area,
she said, adding that she hoped to announce a new buyer for the
General Atomics MQ-9 armed, unmanned, medium-altitude,
long-endurance aircraft within the next three months.
"Now that we have a policy, we've been able to push things
through and streamline that process much better," she said,
noting that strict guidelines remained in place about which
countries were eligible to buy armed drones.
(Editing by Pravin Char and Lisa Shumaker)