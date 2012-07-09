AIRSHOW-Defense firms rack up $500 bln in incentive deals

* Countries imposing increasingly complex demands
* Study says lack of oversight poses risk to companies
* US, UK, others, monitor such deals in anti-corruption
drive
By Andrea Shalal-Esa
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 9 Global aerospace
and defense companies have racked up a cumulative $500 billion
of obligations in order to secure weapons sales with foreign
countries through 2016, according to a leading consulting firm.
Jon Barney, a partner with Avascent, said the huge and
rising bill for so-called "offset" agreements presented an
unprecedented challenge given that many big defense companies
are now looking to foreign sales to keep revenues growing as
military spending declines in the United States and Europe.
Offsets, which first appeared after World War Two, are
incentive contracts that weapons makers sign with procuring
governments to facilitate arms sales. They often take the form
of investments in the buying country's own defense industry, but
they vary widely in form and complexity.
Barney said many countries were ratcheting up their demands
for such agreements, even on smaller weapons deals, but that
aerospace and defense firms often lacked a strategic approach to
the issue, leaving oversight to lower-level executives and
treating offset agreements on a case-by-case basis.
The lack of oversight created "unnecessary risks" for
companies, and prompted Avascent to study the issue for nearly a
year, Barney said, resulting in what he described as the first
comprehensive estimate of offset agreements across the sector.
Previous industry estimates had put the total at about a
fifth of the level calculated by Avascent.
While incentive deals are growing in number and complexity,
the United States, Britain and other countries are also
increasing their efforts to crack down on corruption, with
offset agreements seen as a particularly fertile area.
Barney said taking a proactive, transparent and strategic
approach to the issue could be an important "differentiator" for
companies as they bid to supply fighter planes, warships and
other military equipment.
On the flip side, companies that failed to impose strategic
and analytical rigor on their offset proposals could be at a
competitive disadvantage and open themselves to unnecessary
financial and reputational risk, the study found.
Barney said he advised companies to treat offsets as
seriously as they would the due diligence exercises conducted
before they initiated talks on mergers and acquisitions.
Using past and projected future arms sales, the Avascent
study estimated that about $214 billion in offset obligations
were generated around the world from 2005 to 2011, but a large
portion remained outstanding.
Driven by strong spending in the Middle East, Asia and Latin
America, companies were likely accumulate an additional $225
billion in obligations on new sales through 2016, it said.
Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and other countries
in the Middle East are huge drivers of offset agreements.
Avascent estimated that new obligations from countries in the
region were about $12 billion in 2011 and would reach $156
billion by 2016.
In Asia, companies agreed to offset investments valued at
around $10 billion in 2011, with South Korea and India
accounting for about 60 percent of the total. Singapore,
Malaysia, and Taiwan also had demanding offset expectations,
Avascent said. The cumulative total for the region was seen at
$122 billion through 2016.
Slower spending patterns in Europe would slow growth in
European weapons deals and any offset agreements, but new
obligations were still expected to total $118 billion from 2005
to 2016, Avascent said.
Latin America was showing the highest growth rates in
offsets, driven largely by modernization efforts in Brazil,
Colombia, and Chile, Avascent said. From 2005 to 2016, total
obligations would reach about $41 billion.