Lion Air firms up order for 230 Boeing aircraft - source

SINGAPORE Feb 14 Lion Air, Indonesia's largest carrier by passenger volume, firmed up an order for 230 short-haul 737 jets from Boeing, confirming Boeing's biggest ever commercial order, worth about $22 billion at list prices, a source familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

In November, Lion Air announced the massive order during U.S. President Barack Obama's Asia-Pacific tour. Europe's Airbus had accused the United States of applying political pressure to secure the deal.

Boeing and Lion Air are due to hold a media briefing in Singapore on Tuesday.