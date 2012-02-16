AIRSHOW-Lion Air orders 27 extra ATR prop planes

SINGAPORE Feb 16 Indonesia's Lion Air placed an order for 27 additional European turbo prop planes as the low-cost carrier extended a wave of orders at the Singapore Airshow.

Lion Air Chief Executive Rusdi Kirana told reporters on Thursday that the ATR-72 aircraft would be used to extend the network of its regional subsidiary Wings Air, which serves some of Indonesia's remote islands.

The order is valued at $610 million at list prices. The latest order brings to 60 the total number of Franco-Italian global props aircrafts ordered by Lion Air to date, of which 16 have already been delivered.

ATR is jointly owned by Airbus parent EADS and Italy's Finmeccanica.

The deal comes after Lion Air finalised the order of 230 Boeing aircraft and also snapped up two Hawker Beechcraft for use in its charter services.

Lion Air's purchases have dominated Asia's largest aerospace event and reflect rapid growth in Indonesia's domestic aviation market, which has been adding traffic at the rate of 20 percent each year.