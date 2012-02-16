AIRSHOW-UPDATE 1-Lion Air orders 27 ATR prop planes

By Tim Hepher and Harry Suhartono

SINGAPORE Feb 16 Indonesia's Lion Air placed an order for 27 additional European turbo prop planes on Thursday as the low-cost carrier extended a wave of orders at the Singapore Airshow, fuelling concerns over whether the country's infrastructure can keep up.

The deal came after the carrier firmed up its order of 230 Boeing 737 aircraft, valued at around $22 billion, making it the biggest order ever for Boeing. Lion Air also snapped up two Hawker Beechcraft for its charter services.

Indonesian carriers have been center stage during the airshow. Garuda, the country's biggest airline, on Wednesday signed a $1.32 billion deal to purchase six Bombardier CRJ1000 aircraft and lease another 12 with an option to purchase an additional 18 aircraft.

The rapid expansion of these carriers has fuelled concerns among many industry watchers that the country's infrastructure is being pushed to its breaking point with capacity surging 20 percent a year.

"The airlines are doing a great job promoting and advancing the aviation sector in the country...But when you have these aircraft, where will you fly them to? The facilities are not there," Standard & Poor's analyst Shukor Yusof said.

"That is going to hurt Indonesia because Indonesia is currently and will be for the next few years a favoured investment place," he added.

Garuda has also said that it would stick with its plan to boost its fleet size to 154 aircraft from 89 in three years, despite the threat of overcapacity arising from rival Lion Air's large order.

INFRASTRUCTURE PROBLEM

The world's fourth most populous nation has more than 200 airports with paved runways, but only a quarter of those can take a single-aisle jet like the Airbus A320 or Boeing 737, popular choices among budget carriers.

The decisions by Lion Air and Garuda to buy these smaller aircraft would help them open more routes to smaller cities where they cannot operate larger jets.

Lion Air's chief executive, Rusdi Kirana, told reporters on Thursday that the ATR-72 aircraft would be used to extend the network of its regional subsidiary, Wings Air, which serves some of Indonesia's remote islands.

The order is valued at $610 million at list prices. The latest order brings to 60 the total number of Franco-Italian global prop aircraft ordered by Lion Air to date, of which 16 have already been delivered.

ATR is jointly owned by Airbus parent EADS and Italy's Finmeccanica.