公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 19日 星期一

CDB Aviation, GECAS place orders for new 737 MAX 10

PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.

CDB Aviation, the aircraft leasing arm of China Development Bank, signed a provisional deal for 60 Boeing aircraft including 10 of the latest member of the 737 MAX family.

The Hong Kong lessor also signed a memorandum of understanding for 42 Boeing MAX 8 and 8 wide-body Boeing 787-9 airplanes at a ceremony at the Paris Airshow.

GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), part of General Electric, announced a purchase of 20 of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, which will seat up to 230 people. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
