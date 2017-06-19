CDB Aviation, GECAS place orders for new 737 MAX 10

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 19 Two aircraft leasing companies kicked off orders for the newly launched Boeing 737 MAX 10 on Monday.
CDB Aviation, the aircraft leasing arm of China Development Bank, signed a provisional deal for 60 Boeing aircraft including 10 of the latest member of the 737 MAX family.
The Hong Kong lessor also signed a memorandum of understanding for 42 Boeing MAX 8 and 8 wide-body Boeing 787-9 airplanes at a ceremony at the Paris Airshow.
GE Capital Aviation Services (GECAS), part of General Electric, announced a purchase of 20 of the Boeing 737 MAX 10 aircraft, which will seat up to 230 people. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.