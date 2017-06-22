版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 6月 22日 星期四 15:15 BJT

AIRSHOW-Eyes on AirAsia as Airbus looks for airshow comeback -sources

PARIS, June 22 Airbus has seen its rival Boeing grab most of the headlines at the Paris Airshow this week, but it could turn to AirAsia - one of its largest customers - to narrow the gap after the launch of a new Boeing plane, industry sources said.

AirAsia co-founder Tony Fernandes signed a services agreement with Airbus earlier this week and stayed on for further negotiations with his company's sole aircraft supplier, sources said.

Airbus declined to comment, while officials at AirAsia could not be reached for comment. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)
