AIRSHOW-Wizz Air orders 10 Airbus A321ceo planes

PARIS, June 21 Budget airline Wizz Air has signed a firm order for 10 Airbus A321ceo planes, the companies said at the Paris Airshow on Wednesday.

"Based on current list prices, the value of the new order, placed with Airbus S.A.S. and IAE International Aero Engines AG, is some $1.16 billion, although Airbus has granted significant discounts from list prices to Wizz Air," the airline said in a statement.

Chief Executive József Váradi said the aircraft would be delivered in 2018 and 2019 and help the airline expand in central and eastern Europe. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Jason Neely)