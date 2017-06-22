Iran's Zagros Airlines commits to buying 28 Airbus aircraft

PARIS, June 22 Iran's Zagros Airlines has signed
a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to buy 28 new Airbus
planes, comprising 20 A320neo jets and eight A330neo
aircraft, Airbus said in a statement.
Iran has stepped up its orders of planes after international
sanctions against the country were lifted in return for curbs on
the country's nuclear activities.
Airbus said the MoU with Zagros Airlines was contingent upon
all necessary approvals, including from the U.S. Office of
Foreign Assets Control.
Airbus said it would continue to act in full compliance with
the Iran nuclear deal, also know as the Joint Comprehensive Plan
Of Action, and associated rules.
The Zagros Airlines deal was signed at the Paris Airshow.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by David Clarke)