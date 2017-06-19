版本:
Boeing launches data analytics activity to boost services

PARIS, June 19 Boeing has launched an in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pull together systems and about 800 data experts to provide services to customers and define improvements in the way Boeing builds jets, company officials said.

The move is part of a shift by planemakers and suppliers towards methods pioneered by Silicon Valley to help drive down internal costs and build profits outside core manufacturing. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)
