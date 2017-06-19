Boeing launches data analytics activity to boost services

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 19 Boeing has launched an in-house data-crunching activity called "Boeing AnalytX" to pull together systems and about 800 data experts to provide services to customers and define improvements in the way Boeing builds jets, company officials said.
The move is part of a shift by planemakers and suppliers towards methods pioneered by Silicon Valley to help drive down internal costs and build profits outside core manufacturing. (Reporting by Tim Hepher)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.