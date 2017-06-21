CORRECTED-AIRSHOW-China's Donghai converts 10 jet Boeing order into 737 MAX 10

(Corrects spelling of Conner, para 2)
PARIS, June 21 Boeing and Donghai
Airlines said on Wednesday the Chinese airline would convert a
previous order for 10 737 MAX 8 planes into an order for 10 new
737 MAX 10 jets.
The deal was the last one to be signed by Boeing Vice
Chairman Ray Conner, a long serving executive for the company
who started off as a mechanic 40 years ago.
The new order is valued at $1.2 billion at current list
prices, a statement said.
Donghai Chairman Wong Cho-Bau told a news conference he was
considering other purchases from Boeing, with a view to
expanding the group's fleet.
