2017年 6月 20日

AIRSHOW-CALC says recent plane order includes 15 737 MAX 10

PARIS, June 20 China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings (CALC) said on Tuesday it had ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX 10 jets as part of a previously announced order for a total of 50 of the 737 MAX family.

CALC announced the overall order - its first for Boeing aircraft - for 50 737 MAX jets last week and industry sources said these included some 737 MAX 10. (Reporting by Giulia Segreti; Editing by Mark Potter)
