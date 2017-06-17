UPDATE 1-CFM says confident of reaching 500 LEAP deliveries in 2017

(Adds comments on future engine design)
PARIS, June 17 CFM International said on
Saturday it was confident of meeting a target of 500 deliveries
of LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality
flaw with a component.
Boeing earlier this year briefly suspended 737 MAX test
flights while CFM, co-owned by Safran and General
Electric, conducted checks after a problem was found in a
turbine disc.
Safran and GE have both recently talked of 450-500 engine
deliveries but CFM officials told a briefing ahead of the Paris
Airshow that they remained committed to the target of 500 and
that their level of confidence had not changed.
They said the engine, developed for Boeing and Airbus
medium-haul planes, was proving to have higher utilisation rates
than a rival model from Pratt & Whitney.
Each one percent in improved utilisation has the same
benefit for airline finances as a five percent fuel saving, they
said.
CFM also said it expects to have clearance for 180-minute
extended operations by the end of June for the Boeing and Airbus
versions of its LEAP engine.
That means planes will be able to fly up to three hours away
from the nearest airport at any one time, allowing airlines to
serve long over-water routes like Hawaii to the U.S. West Coast.
NON-COMMITTAL ON DESIGN
CFM, like rival engine makers Pratt & Whitney and
Rolls-Royce, is meanwhile poring over proposals for a new
mid-market jetliner from Boeing, seating around 220-270 people.
Many in the industry expect Boeing to opt for an
engine with a gear to increase the efficiency of its fan, which
produces most of the thrust, especially on take-off.
Pratt & Whitney has introduced such a design to re-enter the
civil market after mainly focusing on the U.S. military in
recent years. Its Geared Turbofan is now in use on some Airbus
and Bombardier jets.
The head of Pratt & Whitney last month warned Rolls-Royce
that the use of a gear in its planned Ultrafan engine project
could cause a patent dispute, according to Flightglobal.
CFM officials declined on Saturday to be drawn on whether
they would offer a similar design for Boeing's new jet, but did
not rule out using a gear that one described as generic
technology.
"We are not ruling out any architecture. We have no religion
on the gear," Executive Vice President Francois Bastin said.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Adrian Croft and Stephen
Powell)