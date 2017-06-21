AIRSHOW-Threats, NATO demands underpin global arms demand

| PARIS, June 21
PARIS, June 21 Military conflicts and growing
threats around the world continue to underpin demand for
weapons, but industry and government leaders from the United
States, Europe, Russia and the Middle East say they don't see a
huge near-term spike in arms orders.
Executives report being busier than ever at this year's
Paris Airshow, the oldest and biggest aerospace expo in the
world, which featured aerial acrobatics by Lockheed Martin
Corp's F-35 fighter jet.
But they caution that foreign arms sales take years to
complete, and NATO governments must get through lengthy budget
and bureaucratic processes before they can raise military
spending to meet a NATO target for members to spend 2 percent of
gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
"We're seeing some growth, but I like to be pragmatic. I'm
not seeing a big tick up in defence spending across the board,"
Leanne Caret, who heads Boeing's defence business, told
Reuters in an interview. Her division generates about 40 percent
of its revenues overseas, a big change from just several years
ago.
Boeing officials expect steady gains in weapons sales, but
warn against expectations for any kind of "gold rush" despite
U.S. President Donald Trump's pledge to boost military spending,
saying there may be more of a shift in what platforms and
weapons programmes are in demand.
Recent increases in tensions between Russia and the United
States have raised concerns about another arms race, but top
officials in both countries agree that there will not be a mad
rush to bulk up on weapons.
Moscow's top arms trade official, Dmitry Shugaev, told
reporters at the show that Russian weapon makers remained
competitive despite Western sanctions, but the cyclical nature
of the business and budget constraints are dampening prospects
for a big surge in global arms sales.
He also expressed scepticism that NATO members would rapidly
increase their military budgets, despite pledging to move toward
the 2 percent goal.
Trump's public declarations that NATO members are not
pulling their weight may have had some impact. Lockheed Martin's
Aeronautics business leader Orlando Carvalho said
national security budgets and military systems' demand outside
the United States is beginning to increase "especially with the
focus that the president has put on NATO."
In 2016, total world military expenditure rose 0.4 percent
to $1.69 trillion, according the Stockholm International Peace
Research Institute (SIPRI).
The European Union's Economic and Financial Affairs
Commissioner Pierre Moscovici also cited that risk, warning that
European countries needed to match political pledges to boost
military spending with actual resource commitments.
"There is now a window of opportunity for investing more in
European defence ... but as with all windows, a window closes if
you don't go through it," he said.
Germany and other European countries are boosting military
spending, concerned about terrorism and Russia's increasingly
assertive military stance after its annexation of Crimea and its
support for separatists in eastern Ukraine, but the increases
are likely to be more gradual than dramatic.
The outlook is a bit more rosy in the missile defence arena,
where Western concerns about rapid advances in technology by
North Korea, China and Iran, as well as Russia's increased
military activities, are driving orders for a range of defensive
systems, according to U.S. and European executives.
"The threat is absolutely increasing and it's increasing
rapidly," said Tim Cahill, vice president of air and missile
defence systems at Lockheed. "In every region around the world,
the level of interest in integrated air and missile defence has
been going up in the last few months."
Wes Kremer, president of Raytheon Co's Integrated
Defense Systems, said he was meeting with officials from
countries that had not shown any interest in missile defence
systems just four or five year ago.
"Back then, they didn't see a ballistic missile threat
Or they didn't see Russia as a threat, but now that has
changed," he said.
(Reporting by Mike Stone; Editing by Adrian Croft)