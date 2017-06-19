Embraer units Savis, Bradar sign partnership with France's Thales

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
SAO PAULO, June 19 Savis Tecnologia e Sistemas SA and Bradar SA, two subsidiaries of Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA, signed a partnership agreement with France's Thales SA on air traffic control, according to an Embraer statement on Monday.
Savis, Bradar, Thales and its Omnisys unit will collaborate to develop new radar solutions for the global military and civil markets and explore joint sales, the statement said, without detailing investments or potential market size. The companies announced the partnership at the Paris Airshow, the aviation industry's biggest event. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Writing by Bruno Federowski)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.