AIRSHOW-Emirates interested in retrofit for A380 changes proposed by Airbus on new planes

PARIS, June 21 Emirates, the world's
largest A380 customer, would be interested in changes being made
to its current fleet of the superjumbo that manufacturer Airbus
said this week would only be for new aircraft.
Airbus unveiled an upgraded version of the world's biggest
passenger jet on Sunday, seeking to boost demand for the
slow-selling superjumbo and including a new wingtip design aimed
at reducing fuel burn by up to 4 percent.
Airbus Chief Operating Officer Fabrice Bregier said on
Monday the wingtips would only be put into production if Airbus
received "a large order."
"If they said we’ll give you these winglets on a retrofit
basis, to save up to 2.5 percent fuel, I would look at that,"
Emirates President Tim Clark told reporters at the Paris Airshow
on Wednesday.
Emirates is by far the largest A380 customer, having ordered
142 of the jets with 95 in its fleet today.
Clark said he would be interested in ordering more A380s
"but I don’t want to be left with a pup, with a plane that is
going into obsolescence."
