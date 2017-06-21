AIRSHOW-Lockheed wins U.S. Air Force deal for radar threat simulators

PARIS, June 21 Lockheed Martin Corp said
on Wednesday it had won a $104 million U.S. Air Force contract
to develop, produce and field a threat simulator to train combat
aircrews to recognise and deal with rapidly evolving threats,
such as surface-to-air missiles.
Tim Cahill, vice president of air and missile defence
systems for Lockheed, said a number of other countries had
already expressed interest in the Advanced Radar Threat System
Variant 2, and talks could begin soon on possible sales.
Cahill did not estimate the volume of possible future sales,
but potential buyers included all countries that plan to operate
the stealthy F-35 fighter jet in coming years.
"It's a cool little programme," he said. "This is just the
first tranche, but it has the potential to be a really big
programme for us."
"As the capabilities on the ground from potential threat
nations get stronger and better and more capable ... it's very
important that the pilots need to train against a system that is
actually a high-fidelity simulation of what they would fly
against in combat," he said.
The contract calls for development and delivery of a
production-ready system and options to produce up to 20 more.
Cahill said the truck-mounted system would emit signals that
simulated those of current and evolving advanced surface-to-air
threats.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Mark Potter)