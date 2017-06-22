AIRSHOW-Beyond air show, newcomers challenge Airbus-Boeing duopoly

| PARIS, June 22
dominated by the annual order battle between Airbus and
Boeing, but industry executives said the duopoly will be
forced to share the stage at future shows as newcomers from
Russia, China and Japan muscle into the passenger plane market.
Japan's Mitsubishi Aircraft Corp brought its MRJ
regional jet to Europe for the first time during the air show.
China and Russia carried out maiden flights of new narrow-body
aircraft last month in their bids to enter the $100 billion-plus
annual aerospace market.
The two countries have also set up a joint venture to build
wide-body jets to challenge incumbents.
Consultants Alix Partners estimates that of the current
order backlog of around 13,000 planes, about 7-8 percent are for
planes from new entrants, among them Russia, China and Japan.
Delegates at the show said mounting a proper challenge will
take Russia and China at least a decade. The newcomers face
headwinds including proving their technology, and gaining
customer confidence by deploying and maintaining a quality
aircraft maintenance and support network.
"Overall, there are big steps not only on the product side
but on the support and services side for the airlines to feel
confident that they can go in and order those aircraft," Pascal
Fabre, managing director at Alix Partners in Paris, said.
However, China and Russia are large enough markets that
orders from their home countries alone could propel the
respective airliner ventures.
Among COMAC's first customers for its C919 was China
Eastern, which has ordered up to 20 planes from the Chinese
manufacturer, while Aeroflot is due to take the Russian MS21.
COMAC said this week total orders for the C919 stood at 600
from 24 customers.
Giorgio Callegari, strategy and alliances director at
Russian carrier Aeroflot, said people he met at the
air show showed great interest in the MS21 and the Russian-China
wide-body cooperation. Aeroflot is set to lease 50 MS21 planes
from state defence conglomerate Rostec.
"If maybe in the past, Russian airplanes were discarded as a
non-factor, they are now taken much more seriously and people
can see that they are potentially a serious competitor," he told
Reuters.
The chief executive of Qatar Airways, Akbar Al Baker, said
he would not have a problem buying jets from Chinese or Russian
manufacturers, provided they met operational and performance
requirements.
BATTLE FOR THIRD SPOT
Some executives at the airshow said the marketplace would
eventually settle on three major manufacturers and placed their
bets on China's COMAC to win that third spot.
"Twenty years from now, I think there'll be the big three
manufacturers of Airbus, Boeing and China," said Airbus sales
chief John Leahy.
However, Leahy said it would be hard for countries to make
billions of dollars of investments over decades to get the
product line and support network up to scratch.
Cedric Goubet, vice president of commercial engines at
Safran, said he too is betting on the Chinese.
"My feeling is that it will be the Chinese. They have the
resources, the skills, the national ambitions and a huge
domestic market," he said, while adding that it was also crucial
to get export orders.
Dang Thiehong, deputy head of marketing at China's COMAC,
told Reuters the aircraft market was big enough to share. "We
hope to provide our services and products to the market no
matter in which part of the world," he said.
China is crucial to the growth prospects of all the major
airliner manufacturers.
Randy Tinseth, vice president of marketing and sales at
Boeing's commercial aircraft division, cautioned against the
dangers of underestimating new rivals, "Never sell your
competition short."
Japan's Mitsubishi has set its sights on the regional jet
market instead of going head to head with the larger planes sold
by Airbus and Boeing or rising Chinese and Russian rivals.
Yugo Fukuhara, vice president sales and marketing at
Mitsubishi, told Reuters, "Our vision of this business is to
become one of two major regional plane makers. We don't compete
with China and Russia."
(Additional reporting by Tim Hepher, Andrea Shalal, Giulia
