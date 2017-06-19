版本:
AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways CEO sticks to fleet, route growth despite rift

PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is seeing growth return after four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties and transport links over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, and has no plans to defer aircraft orders, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.

The crisis has seen those countries close their airspace to Qatar Airways, forcing it to fly longer route planes and thereby adding costs.

"There has been monetary impact," Akbar al Baker said in an interview at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

"We have had a lot of cancellations, especially to the four countries that did this illegal blockade, but we have found new markets and this is our growth strategy," he said.

