AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways CEO sticks to fleet, route growth despite rift

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways is seeing growth return after four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties and transport links over Doha's alleged support for terrorism, and has no plans to defer aircraft orders, the carrier's chief executive said on Monday.
The crisis has seen those countries close their airspace to Qatar Airways, forcing it to fly longer route planes and thereby adding costs.
"There has been monetary impact," Akbar al Baker said in an interview at the Paris Airshow on Monday.
"We have had a lot of cancellations, especially to the four countries that did this illegal blockade, but we have found new markets and this is our growth strategy," he said.
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan, editing by Louise Heavens)
Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.