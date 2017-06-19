AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways CEO sees no need for Boeing mid-market jet

WORLD NEWS SCHEDULE AT 1800 GMT/2 PM ET
PARIS, June 19 Qatar Airways does not see any need for Boeing to make a mid-market jet, saying it could instead tweak the 787-8, the airline's chief executive said on Monday.
Boeing is studying a gap in the market between narrow-body jets and long-haul aircraft for a potential new plane that could seat 220 to 270 passengers.
But Qatar Airways' CEO Akbar al Baker said at the Paris Airshow that Boeing should not invest billions in a new jet.
"They don't need to reinvent the wheel, they only need to do some fine-tuning to this (787-8) aircraft and it can be a perfect middle-size airplane.
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.