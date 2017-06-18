Raytheon to restart SM-2 missile line after $650m sale-executive

| PARIS June 18
PARIS June 18 U.S. missile maker Raytheon
plans to announce it will restart its Standard Missile 2
(SM-2) production line after a $650 million dollar order from
four U.S. allies, the president of Raytheon's Missile Systems,
Taylor Lawrence, said on Sunday.
Raytheon is attending the June 19-25 Paris Airshow where it
plans to make the announcement that it will restart the line
that has been shut for about two years.
On Friday, the U.S. Department of Defense awarded Raytheon
four contracts to sell a total of 280 SM-2 Block IIIA and IIIB
missiles to the Netherlands, South Korea, Japan and Australia.
The deal could keep the Arizona production line open through
2035 because Raytheon anticipates more orders as the United
States and its allies rebuild their inventories using the
modernized production line, Lawrence told Reuters.
SM-2 missiles are often used to defend ships against
anti-ship missiles and aircraft. They have a range of about 90
nautical miles.
The U.S. Congress would be notified shortly of the proposed
Foreign Military Sales, Lawrence said. Congress must approve
most major foreign weapons sales.
Delivery of the weapons could begin in 2020 Lawrence added.
The order will add to Raytheon's $36 billion order backlog.
More than 41 percent of Raytheon's backlog was international
customers at the end of the quarter reported in April.
Raytheon is based in Waltham, Massachusetts-based and had
2016 sales of $24 billion. It has 63,000 employees.
