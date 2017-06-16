AIRSHOW-Rolls-Royce sees demand for mid-market jet

PARIS, June 16 Engine maker Rolls-Royce
believes there is a market for a middle of the market jet,
although it is not yet clear how Boeing will meet that
demand, an executive said on Friday.
Boeing is studying a gap between narrow-body jets and
long-haul aircraft for a potential new mid-market airplane that
could seat 220 to 260 passengers.
"There is clearly a market, the question is how do you serve
it?" Eric Schulz, president of civil aerospace at Rolls-Royce,
told journalists at a briefing on Friday.
He said that should Boeing decide on a mid-market jet, then
Rolls-Royce as an engine maker would weigh up the opportunity.
"If there is the possibility to enter a programme, we will
examine it and if the conditions are right, we will," he said.
He also added that Rolls-Royce would not rule out a return
to making engines for narrow-body jets if conditions were right.
(Reporting by Cyril Altmeyer and Victoria Bryan; Editing by
Maria Sheahan)