AIRSHOW-Russia's fighter jet makers "not afraid" of U.S. competition in India

| PARIS, June 23
PARIS, June 23 Russian military aviation firm
MiG said on Friday it was ready to deepen its cooperation with
India, just days after U.S. arms maker Lockheed Martin Corp
agreed with Tata Advanced Systems to build F-16 fighters
there.
India's air force needs hundreds of aircraft to replace its
Soviet-era fleet, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government
has said foreign suppliers must build the planes in India to
boost the domestic industrial base and cut outright imports.
MiG General Director Ilia Tarasenko told Reuters in a
written interview that his company had been cooperating with
India for more than 50 years, providing planes, service and
training centres, and remained upbeat about further sales.
"We are not afraid of rivalry with the U.S. in this market,"
he said. "On the contrary, we believe that attempts by other
players to establish cooperation with this country help us to
better understand their needs and better meet them."
At the same time, he conceded that Modi's "Make in India"
initiative required some changes in Moscow's approach, and said
his company was ready to respond.
"Regarding improvements, we believe that it is necessary to
further deepen cooperation within the framework of the 'Make in
India' concept and are ready to take the necessary steps,"
Tarasenko said. He did not elaborate.
He said MiG's new MiG-35 fighter jet, which will debut at
Russia's MAKS 2017 air show next month, was 20 percent cheaper
to operate over its lifespan and offered countries capabilities
that went beyond those of regular "fourth-generation" planes.
Tarasenko said two MiG-35s should complete flight tests by
the end of the year or early next, paving the way for serial
production once a contract was signed with the defence ministry.
At least one of the two MiG-35 jets would appear at the MAKS
2017 air show, Tarasenko said, adding that MiG met with 20
potential customers during the Paris event and expected to make
its first exports in 2020. He did not name potential customers.
Tarasenko dismissed the importance of grouping jets into
"generations," and said the MiG-35 was already "stronger,
smarter and more versatile" than fourth-generation jets, but not
as expensive as fifth-generation aircraft that can evade radar.
"It will be barely noticeable on the radar - due to the
reduction of the reflecting surface, the special radio-absorbing
coating, and electronic radio-suppressing equipment," he said.
The MiG's radar would be able to track up to 30 targets, and
lead six of them simultaneously, with data streaming into
pilots' augmented reality helmets to enable more precise missile
firing.
In addition, he said the aircraft could take on more fuel in
mid-air and refuel other planes, had greater range and could
carry up to six tons of weapons.
Tarasenko said Russia was already working on new aircraft
that would be "smarter, faster" and with increased range and a
higher top ceiling range.
"We are working on perspective projects that by some
characteristics are ahead of the current perception of
aviation," he said.
(Reporting by Andrea Shalal, editing by David Evans)