AIRSHOW-Viva Air Peru nears $5 bln Airbus airliner deal-sources

Iraqi forces free hundreds of civilians in Mosul Old City battles as death toll mounts
PARIS, June 18 Peruvian low-cost airline startup Viva Air Peru is close to reaching a roughly $5 billion deal with Airbus to order about 30 recently upgraded A320neo jets and 15 current-generation models known as A320ceo, two industry sources said.
The deal could be announced at the Paris Airshow and follows a competition against rival Boeing's 737 MAX.
A spokesman for Airbus said: "We do not comment on discussions that we may or may not be having with potential customers."
Viva Air Peru, which won an operating licence earlier this year, is owned by Irelandia Aviation. Neither firm could be reached for comment.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Edmund Blair)
FRANKFURT, June 24 U.S. missile maker Raytheon's cybersecurity unit could thrive were it to be listed separately, the head of the unit, Forcepoint, told German business daily Boersenzeitung in an interview published on Saturday.
Bengaluru, June 24 Infosys Ltd, India's second-biggest software services exporter, is re-evaluating its long-term targets because tougher market conditions have made them appear "daunting", the company's chairman said on Saturday.