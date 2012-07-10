AIRSHOW-Qatar Airways mulls UK soccer sponsorship deal-CEO

* CEO says received two approaches to sponsor UK soccer
teams
* IPO off the agenda due to tough economic conditions
* Expects upgraded A380 to be delivered in Jan, 2014
* Still has an interest in Bombardier's C-Series
By Rhys Jones
FARNBOROUGH, England, July 10 Qatar Airways is
considering sponsoring a English Premier League soccer club,
having received two recent approaches to do so, its chief
executive said on Tuesday.
"Two English teams have approached us. We told them that we
would consider it ... but we are not yet ready to do it," Akbar
Al Baker said at the Farnborough Airshow.
He said the approaches had come from clubs looking to build
new stadia and that Qatar Airways favoured a deal involving
stadium naming rights - similar to Arsenal's deal with
Dubai-based Emirates Airline.
"If we do it we would like to do it in a big way," he said.
English soccer clubs Liverpool and Tottenham are known to be
considering building new stadia.
Al Baker also said the carrier would not pursue plans to go
public until conditions in the aviation industry and global
economy improve.
"We still have plans to go public but we have delayed it due
to the fact that the aviation industry and the world economy is
in turmoil," he said.
"It would be a very stupid move to go public at a time when
people are controlling their purse strings," he said, adding the
company wants to list in Qatar, Europe and the Far East.
Al Baker also ruled out investing in other airlines,
including buying Spanish lender Bankia's 12 percent stake in IAG
, and said the carrier would instead focus on making
codesharing deals with other airlines.
Qatar Airways expects to receive its first Airbus
A380 in January 2014 but has demanded an upgraded version that
does not have wing faults that require modifications later. It
has 10 A380s on order.
The European planemaker is currently undertaking permanent
repair work to address wing cracks on the superjumbo, which were
discovered earlier this year.
"We don't want a fixed wing, we want a newly designed wing
and I have made this very clear to Airbus ... It's not a huge
engineering problem it is just using the correct material in the
wing," the airline boss said.
Al Baker, who is known for springing surprises and has often
been outspoken about both Airbus and Boeing, also said
Qatar Airways "still has an interest" in Bombardier's
CSeries.
Al Baker said he would decide whether to press ahead with a
deal for Airbus' A350-1000 mini-jumbo in the next year once the
planemaker had a final design to offer it.
"We were not happy with what was presented to us in the past
but Airbus has made significant improvements to it since their
last statement to us and we are confident they will resolve the
concerns we have on that," Al Baker said.
The airline, which unveiled its new Boeing 787 Dreamliner at
the show on Monday, said it expects to receive five Dreamliners
this year and the same number in 2013.
It will use the first five on routes to Britain, Japan and
Vietnam.